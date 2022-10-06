Recent developments with Twilio Inc. (TWLO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.50 cents.

On October 05, 2022, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) opened at $75.66, lower -1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.05 and dropped to $74.07 before settling in for the closing price of $77.53. Price fluctuations for TWLO have ranged from $64.29 to $373.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 59.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -63.00% at the time writing. With a float of $171.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8510 employees.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 112,776. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,566 shares at a rate of $72.02, taking the stock ownership to the 81,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 397 for $76.34, making the entire transaction worth $30,307. This insider now owns 156,084 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Twilio Inc. (TWLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.13.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $77.51 in the near term. At $78.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.81. The third support level lies at $71.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

There are currently 181,679K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,842 M according to its annual income of -949,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 943,350 K and its income totaled -322,770 K.