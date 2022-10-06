Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) with a beta value of 3.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

October 05, 2022, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) trading session started at the price of $0.2799, that was 8.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3199 and dropped to $0.2782 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for MARK has been $0.26 – $6.70.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -23.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 268.90%. With a float of $93.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

The firm has a total of 74 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of -86.99, and the pretax margin is +171.86.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Remark Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 11.34%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +171.81 while generating a return on equity of 250.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Remark Holdings Inc., MARK], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 14.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3861, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6031. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3274. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3445. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3691. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2857, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2611. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2440.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

There are 105,158K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.36 million. As of now, sales total 15,990 K while income totals 27,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,560 K while its last quarter net income were -12,530 K.