Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,639 M

On October 05, 2022, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) opened at $54.68, lower -0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.535 and dropped to $54.51 before settling in for the closing price of $55.48. Price fluctuations for QSR have ranged from $46.68 to $62.70 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.40% at the time writing. With a float of $301.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.32, operating margin of +33.33, and the pretax margin is +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 41,020. In this transaction Director of this company bought 700 shares at a rate of $58.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s CFO sold 15,000 for $58.97, making the entire transaction worth $884,550. This insider now owns 41,449 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.62) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

The latest stats from [Restaurant Brands International Inc., QSR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.22 million was inferior to 1.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.08. The third major resistance level sits at $56.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.56.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

There are currently 306,107K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,739 M according to its annual income of 838,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,639 M and its income totaled 236,000 K.