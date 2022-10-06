RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) kicked off at the price of $10.68: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $10.48, down -0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.70 and dropped to $10.355 before settling in for the closing price of $10.73. Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ has traded in a range of $9.84-$16.22.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -7.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.90%. With a float of $159.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 76 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.32, operating margin of -6.37, and the pretax margin is -39.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $14.40, making the entire transaction worth $576,000. This insider now owns 62,674 shares in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -38.85 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.61 million, its volume of 2.19 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 18.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.80 in the near term. At $10.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.11.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.72 billion has total of 162,749K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 785,660 K in contrast with the sum of -305,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 330,500 K and last quarter income was 32,970 K.