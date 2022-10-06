Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) average volume reaches $1.04M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 05, 2022, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) opened at $40.24, lower -5.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.305 and dropped to $38.05 before settling in for the closing price of $41.18. Price fluctuations for STNG have ranged from $11.02 to $46.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -356.70% at the time writing. With a float of $51.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.98, operating margin of -16.74, and the pretax margin is -43.35.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.99) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -43.35 while generating a return on equity of -12.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -356.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit 2.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.15 million, its volume of 1.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s (STNG) raw stochastic average was set at 63.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.24 in the near term. At $41.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.73.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Key Stats

There are currently 58,370K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 540,790 K according to its annual income of -234,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 405,070 K and its income totaled 191,130 K.