Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is -8.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock priced at $91.19, up 1.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.05 and dropped to $90.18 before settling in for the closing price of $92.18. SWKS’s price has ranged from $85.18 to $174.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 9.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.00%. With a float of $159.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.90 million.

In an organization with 11000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.82, operating margin of +32.88, and the pretax margin is +31.29.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Skyworks Solutions Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 657,621. In this transaction SVP, Human Resources of this company sold 5,858 shares at a rate of $112.26, taking the stock ownership to the 10,130 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 10,000 for $140.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,400,000. This insider now owns 52,711 shares in total.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.33 while generating a return on equity of 31.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.65% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.87, a number that is poised to hit 3.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.51 million. That was better than the volume of 2.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.49.

During the past 100 days, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s (SWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.03. However, in the short run, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.87. Second resistance stands at $96.39. The third major resistance level sits at $98.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.65. The third support level lies at $87.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.68 billion, the company has a total of 160,446K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,109 M while annual income is 1,498 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,233 M while its latest quarter income was 267,300 K.