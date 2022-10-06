SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.79% last month.

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) stock priced at $40.47, down -4.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.575 and dropped to $37.61 before settling in for the closing price of $41.46. SLG’s price has ranged from $38.67 to $85.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -14.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.50%. With a float of $62.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 931 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.94, operating margin of +45.04, and the pretax margin is +58.06.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 282,946. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,476 shares at a rate of $81.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,560 for $77.31, making the entire transaction worth $275,224. This insider now owns 3,616 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.7 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +54.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SL Green Realty Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.95 in the near term. At $42.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.32. The third support level lies at $35.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.49 billion, the company has a total of 64,301K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 843,990 K while annual income is 457,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 201,450 K while its latest quarter income was -38,540 K.