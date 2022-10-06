Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is -57.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On October 05, 2022, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) opened at $0.4422, lower -4.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4422 and dropped to $0.4155 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Price fluctuations for SPPI have ranged from $0.41 to $2.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.70% at the time writing. With a float of $169.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 163 employees.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 31.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 5,594. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 6,667 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 644,790 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 6,096 for $0.81, making the entire transaction worth $4,913. This insider now owns 651,457 shares in total.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -174.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPPI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 242.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9990, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9456. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4402 in the near term. At $0.4546, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4669. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4135, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4012. The third support level lies at $0.3868 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Key Stats

There are currently 188,164K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 83.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -158,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -29,048 K.