STZ (Constellation Brands Inc.) dropped -0.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) stock priced at $237.11, down -0.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $237.9799 and dropped to $234.05 before settling in for the closing price of $237.40. STZ’s price has ranged from $207.59 to $261.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.30%. With a float of $173.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.14, operating margin of +32.92, and the pretax margin is +3.52.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries Industry. The insider ownership of Constellation Brands Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 580,946. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 2,270 shares at a rate of $255.92, taking the stock ownership to the 7,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s EVP & Pres. Beer sold 4,165 for $250.84, making the entire transaction worth $1,044,766. This insider now owns 47,236 shares in total.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.66 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.46 while generating a return on equity of -0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.72% during the next five years compared to -15.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Constellation Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 2.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.81.

During the past 100 days, Constellation Brands Inc.’s (STZ) raw stochastic average was set at 34.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $243.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $239.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $237.94 in the near term. At $239.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $241.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $234.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $232.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $230.08.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.95 billion, the company has a total of 184,789K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,821 M while annual income is -40,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,363 M while its latest quarter income was 389,500 K.