Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 46,469 M

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) stock priced at $3.31, down -3.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.34 and dropped to $3.28 before settling in for the closing price of $3.44. TEF’s price has ranged from $3.19 to $5.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -5.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 522.00%. With a float of $5.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.61 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 104150 employees.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Telefonica S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36 and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.34 in the near term. At $3.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.22.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.21 billion, the company has a total of 5,775,238K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,469 M while annual income is 9,627 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,144 M while its latest quarter income was 340,540 K.