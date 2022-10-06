TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) average volume reaches $2.30M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 05, 2022, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) opened at $1.00, higher 5.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.9801 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. Price fluctuations for TMC have ranged from $0.79 to $4.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -174.30% at the time writing. With a float of $132.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.60%, while institutional ownership is 13.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 52,860. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 50,686 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 312,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 50,686 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $60,889. This insider now owns 363,186 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Looking closely at TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9859, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4425. However, in the short run, TMC the metals company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1133. Second resistance stands at $1.1466. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2132. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9468. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9135.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

There are currently 227,158K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 226.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -141,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -12,384 K.