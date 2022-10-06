United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is 12.46% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

October 05, 2022, United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) trading session started at the price of $1.73, that was 10.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9676 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. A 52-week range for USEA has been $0.80 – $8.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.90%. With a float of $8.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.86 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.99, operating margin of +39.42, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United Maritime Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of United Maritime Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 6.79%.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +29.35 while generating a return on equity of 30.24.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44

Technical Analysis of United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

The latest stats from [United Maritime Corporation, USEA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was inferior to 4.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0417. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1535. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3393. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7441, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5583. The third support level lies at $1.4465 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Key Stats

There are 1,512K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.73 million. As of now, sales total 7,400 K while income totals 2,170 K.