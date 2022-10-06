Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) last year’s performance of -15.13% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

October 05, 2022, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) trading session started at the price of $69.63, that was 2.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.6865 and dropped to $68.84 before settling in for the closing price of $70.74. A 52-week range for WYNN has been $50.20 – $99.00.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -2.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.70%. With a float of $103.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26950 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wynn Resorts Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 132,274. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $66.14, taking the stock ownership to the 6,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $67.11, making the entire transaction worth $134,220. This insider now owns 8,781 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.19 million, its volume of 3.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.63.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.63 in the near term. At $75.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.94.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are 113,730K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.38 billion. As of now, sales total 3,764 M while income totals -755,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 908,830 K while its last quarter net income were -130,050 K.