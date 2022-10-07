$1.26M in average volume shows that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is heading in the right direction

October 06, 2022, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) trading session started at the price of $99.80, that was -2.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.87 and dropped to $97.38 before settling in for the closing price of $99.64. A 52-week range for CHRW has been $86.50 – $121.23.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 11.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 69.60%. With a float of $122.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17554 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.96, operating margin of +4.68, and the pretax margin is +4.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 574,563. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,029 shares at a rate of $114.25, taking the stock ownership to the 41,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 30,495 for $114.45, making the entire transaction worth $3,490,003. This insider now owns 73,129 shares in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.98) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +3.65 while generating a return on equity of 43.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Looking closely at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s (CHRW) raw stochastic average was set at 13.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.41. However, in the short run, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.11. Second resistance stands at $100.74. The third major resistance level sits at $101.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Key Stats

There are 123,883K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.38 billion. As of now, sales total 23,102 M while income totals 844,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,798 M while its last quarter net income were 348,190 K.