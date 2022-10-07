$1.95M in average volume shows that America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) stock priced at $16.53, down -1.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.66 and dropped to $16.32 before settling in for the closing price of $16.51. AMX’s price has ranged from $16.34 to $22.65 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -2.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 144.80%. With a float of $13.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 179942 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.13, operating margin of +19.96, and the pretax margin is +12.00.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.27 while generating a return on equity of 22.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.33% during the next five years compared to 52.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

Looking closely at America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.39. However, in the short run, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.55. Second resistance stands at $16.78. The third major resistance level sits at $16.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.87.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.44 billion, the company has a total of 3,195,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 41,564 M while annual income is 9,348 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,859 M while its latest quarter income was 683,470 K.