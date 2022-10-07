2.81% volatility in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) last month: This is a red flag warning

October 06, 2022, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) trading session started at the price of $13.46, that was -0.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.59 and dropped to $13.325 before settling in for the closing price of $13.56. A 52-week range for MTG has been $11.38 – $16.84.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.40%. With a float of $298.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 711 employees.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MGIC Investment Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 70,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.19, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.49) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +53.55 while generating a return on equity of 13.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.26% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) saw its 5-day average volume 4.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 47.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.59 in the near term. At $13.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.05.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

There are 303,440K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.16 billion. As of now, sales total 1,186 M while income totals 634,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 293,120 K while its last quarter net income were 249,270 K.