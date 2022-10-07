36.19% percent quarterly performance for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $11.02, down -1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.19 and dropped to $10.90 before settling in for the closing price of $11.13. Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has traded in a range of $5.77-$11.43.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 6.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 136.90%. With a float of $338.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12381 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.45, operating margin of +20.90, and the pretax margin is +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.80%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.6 million, its volume of 6.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.13 in the near term. At $11.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.06 billion has total of 683,510K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,612 M in contrast with the sum of 427,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,070 M and last quarter income was 85,840 K.