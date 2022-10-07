4.34% volatility in The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 06, 2022, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) opened at $8.57, lower -2.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.673 and dropped to $8.43 before settling in for the closing price of $8.61. Price fluctuations for GEO have ranged from $5.20 to $9.81 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.10% at the time writing. With a float of $118.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.12 million.

In an organization with 15800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of +12.77, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The GEO Group Inc. is 4.79%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.12 while generating a return on equity of 7.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 82.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.93. However, in the short run, The GEO Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.59. Second resistance stands at $8.75. The third major resistance level sits at $8.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.11.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

There are currently 124,090K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,257 M according to its annual income of 77,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 588,180 K and its income totaled 53,730 K.