89bio Inc. (ETNB) average volume reaches $1.12M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.76, soaring 10.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.66 and dropped to $6.76 before settling in for the closing price of $6.81. Within the past 52 weeks, ETNB’s price has moved between $2.00 and $19.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.70%. With a float of $38.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.07 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 9,999,995. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,816,900 shares at a rate of $3.55, taking the stock ownership to the 7,782,669 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s insider sold 7,000 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $39,900. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

89bio Inc. (ETNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [89bio Inc., ETNB], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 95.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.21. The third major resistance level sits at $8.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.07.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 277.04 million based on 20,351K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -90,120 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,054 K in sales during its previous quarter.