$950.50K in average volume shows that Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is heading in the right direction

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $235.36, down -3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $235.62 and dropped to $228.18 before settling in for the closing price of $236.83. Over the past 52 weeks, BDX has traded in a range of $222.61-$277.29.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 152.40%. With a float of $282.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 75000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.80, operating margin of +16.15, and the pretax margin is +11.07.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Becton Dickinson and Company is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 125,875. In this transaction EVP & President, Life Sciences of this company sold 475 shares at a rate of $265.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,331 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 9,500 for $265.13, making the entire transaction worth $2,518,735. This insider now owns 28,878 shares in total.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.99) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.80% during the next five years compared to 8.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Becton Dickinson and Company’s (BDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 132.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 2.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Looking closely at Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.84.

During the past 100 days, Becton Dickinson and Company’s (BDX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $250.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $254.87. However, in the short run, Becton Dickinson and Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $233.29. Second resistance stands at $238.17. The third major resistance level sits at $240.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $225.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $223.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $218.41.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 66.10 billion has total of 285,195K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,248 M in contrast with the sum of 2,092 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,641 M and last quarter income was 360,000 K.