A look at FREYR Battery’s (FREY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $16.00, down -4.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.94 and dropped to $15.11 before settling in for the closing price of $15.94. Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has traded in a range of $6.42-$16.57.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.90%. With a float of $90.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 119 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 24.02%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FREYR Battery’s (FREY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.65 million, its volume of 2.99 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 84.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.45 in the near term. At $17.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.79.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.72 billion has total of 116,440K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -93,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 4,671 K.