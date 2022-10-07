A look at SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $233.47, plunging -5.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $237.70 and dropped to $219.70 before settling in for the closing price of $234.24. Within the past 52 weeks, SEDG’s price has moved between $200.86 and $389.71.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 52.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.20%. With a float of $54.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3964 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.03, operating margin of +10.48, and the pretax margin is +9.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,538,732. In this transaction VP, Core Technologies of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $307.75, taking the stock ownership to the 162,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s VP,GC&Corporate Secretary sold 3,219 for $306.46, making the entire transaction worth $986,484. This insider now owns 10,684 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.27) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.52% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 1.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.39.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $293.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $280.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $232.08 in the near term. At $243.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $250.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $214.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $207.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.08.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.47 billion based on 55,387K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,964 M and income totals 169,170 K. The company made 727,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.