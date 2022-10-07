A major move is in the offing as agilon health inc. (AGL) market cap hits 9.55 billion

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $23.88, down -3.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.28 and dropped to $23.10 before settling in for the closing price of $23.93. Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has traded in a range of $14.36-$28.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -560.10%. With a float of $406.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $407.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 648 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.37, operating margin of -20.78, and the pretax margin is -22.07.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 196,466. In this transaction Chief Med. & Quality Officer of this company sold 8,094 shares at a rate of $24.27, taking the stock ownership to the 10,426 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Med. & Quality Officer sold 8,094 for $23.17, making the entire transaction worth $187,503. This insider now owns 10,426 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -22.10 while generating a return on equity of -100.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -560.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at agilon health inc.’s (AGL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Looking closely at agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 52.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.88. However, in the short run, agilon health inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.91. Second resistance stands at $24.69. The third major resistance level sits at $25.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.55.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.55 billion has total of 406,731K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,834 M in contrast with the sum of -406,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 670,130 K and last quarter income was -20,650 K.