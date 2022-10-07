A major move is in the offing as Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) market cap hits 670.50 million

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) stock priced at $13.72, down -0.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.85 and dropped to $13.72 before settling in for the closing price of $13.78. IEA’s price has ranged from $6.38 to $14.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 134.50%. With a float of $45.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.42 million.

The firm has a total of 2883 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 87,100. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $8.71, taking the stock ownership to the 201,290 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17, when Company’s Director bought 5,500 for $9.07, making the entire transaction worth $49,885. This insider now owns 129,383 shares in total.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.56 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -23.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., IEA], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s (IEA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.89. The third major resistance level sits at $13.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.55.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 670.50 million, the company has a total of 48,615K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,078 M while annual income is -83,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 680,600 K while its latest quarter income was 16,970 K.