Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) with a beta value of 2.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $67.82, plunging -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.29 and dropped to $67.661 before settling in for the closing price of $67.94. Within the past 52 weeks, AMD’s price has moved between $62.83 and $164.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 30.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.25, operating margin of +22.38, and the pretax margin is +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 277,170. In this transaction EVP, Computing & Graphics of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $92.39, taking the stock ownership to the 161,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s SVP & GM DESG sold 824 for $99.31, making the entire transaction worth $81,831. This insider now owns 276,816 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.91) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.36% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Looking closely at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), its last 5-days average volume was 85.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 96.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.38.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.52. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.54. Second resistance stands at $71.23. The third major resistance level sits at $72.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.28.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 110.88 billion based on 1,614,321K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,434 M and income totals 3,162 M. The company made 6,550 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 447,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.