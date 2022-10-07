Agenus Inc. (AGEN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.24% last month.

On October 06, 2022, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) opened at $2.35, higher 18.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.835 and dropped to $2.345 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. Price fluctuations for AGEN have ranged from $1.25 to $5.86 over the past 52 weeks.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 67.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.00% at the time writing. With a float of $255.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.03 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 441 workers is very important to gauge.
Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership
A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 9.64%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 118,346. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 38,679 shares at a rate of $3.06, taking the stock ownership to the 61,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,400,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $16,800,000. This insider now owns 20,881,000 shares in total.
Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Latest Financial update
If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators
Check out the current performance indicators for Agenus Inc. (AGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)
The latest stats from [Agenus Inc., AGEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.85 million was superior to 4.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.
During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 79.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. The third support level lies at $2.00 if the price breaches the second support level.
Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats
There are currently 283,163K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 796.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 295,670 K according to its annual income of -23,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,930 K and its income totaled -46,430 K.