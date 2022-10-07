Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is expecting -71.87% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 06, 2022, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) opened at $0.4335, higher 26.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.54 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Price fluctuations for AGFY have ranged from $0.37 to $23.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.70% at the time writing. With a float of $25.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 136 employees.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 12,500. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 10,000 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $26,100. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agrify Corporation (AGFY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Looking closely at Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), its last 5-days average volume was 6.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 6.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8926, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6682. However, in the short run, Agrify Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5900. Second resistance stands at $0.6400. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2900.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

There are currently 26,678K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,860 K according to its annual income of -32,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,330 K and its income totaled -93,400 K.