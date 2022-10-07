Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) last year’s performance of -87.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.32, soaring 4.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3599 and dropped to $0.3181 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AKBA’s price has moved between $0.30 and $3.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 168.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $181.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 416. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,147 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 418,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,567 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,653. This insider now owns 43,430 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Looking closely at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3742, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0204. However, in the short run, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3540. Second resistance stands at $0.3779. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3958. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3122, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2943. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2704.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 57.68 million based on 183,849K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 213,580 K and income totals -282,840 K. The company made 126,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.