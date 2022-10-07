Alcoa Corporation (AA) volume exceeds 6.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) stock priced at $39.37, down -0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.35 and dropped to $38.65 before settling in for the closing price of $40.08. AA’s price has ranged from $33.55 to $98.09 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 5.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 347.00%. With a float of $173.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.08, operating margin of +19.01, and the pretax margin is +9.64.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 2,133,761. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 28,326 shares at a rate of $75.33, taking the stock ownership to the 54,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer sold 1,317 for $78.19, making the entire transaction worth $102,970. This insider now owns 33,484 shares in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 347.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alcoa Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

The latest stats from [Alcoa Corporation, AA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.62 million was superior to 7.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.74.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.32. The third major resistance level sits at $42.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.18.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.55 billion, the company has a total of 179,925K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,152 M while annual income is 429,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,644 M while its latest quarter income was 549,000 K.