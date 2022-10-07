Altimmune Inc. (ALT) 20 Days SMA touches -21.65%: The odds favor the bear

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $12.05, down -6.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.078 and dropped to $11.12 before settling in for the closing price of $12.00. Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has traded in a range of $3.83-$23.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 6.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.90%. With a float of $46.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of -1937.35, and the pretax margin is -2201.43.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 400,322. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $20.02, taking the stock ownership to the 236,797 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 15,000 for $15.06, making the entire transaction worth $225,890. This insider now owns 259,804 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.58) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -2201.43 while generating a return on equity of -45.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 156.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Looking closely at Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.52. However, in the short run, Altimmune Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.87. Second resistance stands at $12.45. The third major resistance level sits at $12.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.95.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 546.52 million has total of 49,025K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,410 K in contrast with the sum of -97,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -20,110 K.