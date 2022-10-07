Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -9.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.24, soaring 7.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. Within the past 52 weeks, ACB’s price has moved between $1.12 and $8.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 65.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -95.30%. With a float of $155.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1338 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.36, operating margin of -157.48, and the pretax margin is -285.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.03%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$3.45. This company achieved a net margin of -282.16 while generating a return on equity of -33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

The latest stats from [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.21 million was superior to 9.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4756, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8150. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1300. The third support level lies at $1.0600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 422.54 million based on 300,391K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 174,880 K and income totals -1,357 M. The company made 39,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -489,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.