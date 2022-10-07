Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -30.86% last month.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $0.25, down -3.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has traded in a range of $0.18-$2.45.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -40.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.10%. With a float of $452.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 241.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) saw its 5-day average volume 39.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 39.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3099, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5871. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2470 in the near term. At $0.2669, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2789. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2151, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2031. The third support level lies at $0.1832 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 120.60 million has total of 509,431K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140 K in contrast with the sum of -68,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 170 K and last quarter income was 4,600 K.