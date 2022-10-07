Can QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) hike of 9.45% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On October 06, 2022, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) opened at $9.30, lower -1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.63 and dropped to $9.04 before settling in for the closing price of $9.25. Price fluctuations for QS have ranged from $8.19 to $43.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.30% at the time writing. With a float of $253.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 570 workers is very important to gauge.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 77,103. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $9.07, taking the stock ownership to the 302,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Director sold 30,937 for $11.13, making the entire transaction worth $344,480. This insider now owns 252,783 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

The latest stats from [QuantumScape Corporation, QS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.67 million was inferior to 7.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.86. The third major resistance level sits at $10.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.68. The third support level lies at $8.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are currently 432,705K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -45,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -94,829 K.