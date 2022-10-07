DBRG (DigitalBridge Group Inc.) dropped -0.99 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 06, 2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) opened at $13.19, lower -0.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.28 and dropped to $12.73 before settling in for the closing price of $13.14. Price fluctuations for DBRG have ranged from $12.24 to $34.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 2.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.00% at the time writing. With a float of $156.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 230 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of -34.14, and the pretax margin is -32.86.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 50,348. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,300 shares at a rate of $15.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO bought 32,000 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $487,040. This insider now owns 386,423 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +30.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.48 million, its volume of 1.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 5.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.28 in the near term. At $13.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.18.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

There are currently 164,065K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 965,800 K according to its annual income of -310,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 289,410 K and its income totaled -21,560 K.