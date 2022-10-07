Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 25,097 M

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $93.66, down -3.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.7488 and dropped to $90.65 before settling in for the closing price of $94.02. Over the past 52 weeks, DUK has traded in a range of $92.80-$116.33.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 2.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 188.40%. With a float of $769.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $770.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27605 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.31, operating margin of +22.78, and the pretax margin is +15.00.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Duke Energy Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 64.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 39,201. In this transaction EVP & CCO of this company sold 415 shares at a rate of $94.46, taking the stock ownership to the 112,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s EVP & CCO sold 415 for $107.04, making the entire transaction worth $44,422. This insider now owns 113,242 shares in total.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.54 while generating a return on equity of 8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 188.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.62% during the next five years compared to 5.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Duke Energy Corporation’s (DUK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) saw its 5-day average volume 4.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Duke Energy Corporation’s (DUK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.80 in the near term. At $94.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $95.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.60.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.45 billion has total of 769,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,097 M in contrast with the sum of 3,908 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,685 M and last quarter income was 907,000 K.