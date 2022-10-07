DVAX (Dynavax Technologies Corporation) dropped -1.93 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.34, plunging -1.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.40 and dropped to $11.12 before settling in for the closing price of $11.40. Within the past 52 weeks, DVAX’s price has moved between $7.26 and $21.39.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 108.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 172.60%. With a float of $126.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.35 million.

The firm has a total of 311 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.28, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +17.74.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 44,040,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000,000 shares at a rate of $14.68, taking the stock ownership to the 5,415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 7,938 for $16.92, making the entire transaction worth $134,277. This insider now owns 35,519 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 51.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dynavax Technologies Corporation, DVAX], we can find that recorded value of 1.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 24.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.51. The third major resistance level sits at $11.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.79.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.40 billion based on 126,474K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 439,440 K and income totals 76,710 K. The company made 256,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 128,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.