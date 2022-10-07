Green Giant Inc. (GGE) volume exceeds 7.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $1.12, up 168.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $0.8604 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Over the past 52 weeks, GGE has traded in a range of $0.66-$3.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 511.10%. With a float of $18.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 139 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.48, operating margin of +15.56, and the pretax margin is +15.15.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate – Development Industry. The insider ownership of Green Giant Inc. is 86.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.03%.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.90 while generating a return on equity of 3.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 511.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Green Giant Inc.’s (GGE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Green Giant Inc. (GGE)

Looking closely at Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Green Giant Inc.’s (GGE) raw stochastic average was set at 40.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 461.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 211.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1057, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1563. However, in the short run, Green Giant Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2199. Second resistance stands at $2.5597. The third major resistance level sits at $3.2395. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2003, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5205. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1807.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 77.42 million has total of 40,465K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 58,490 K in contrast with the sum of 6,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,160 K and last quarter income was -1,430 K.