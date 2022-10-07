iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 133,230 K

October 06, 2022, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) trading session started at the price of $0.9299, that was -10.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.955 and dropped to $0.6225 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. A 52-week range for IMBI has been $0.55 – $8.17.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -3.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.70%. With a float of $19.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.66 million.

In an organization with 1096 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.93, operating margin of -0.51, and the pretax margin is -4.16.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward iMedia Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of iMedia Brands Inc. is 10.40%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,200,002. In this transaction Director of this company bought 390,880 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,223,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 195,440 for $3.07, making the entire transaction worth $600,001. This insider now owns 1,182,063 shares in total.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.48) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -3.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.21 million. That was better than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0797, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4108. However, in the short run, iMedia Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8758. Second resistance stands at $1.0817. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2083. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2108.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Key Stats

There are 23,178K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.54 million. As of now, sales total 551,130 K while income totals -22,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 133,230 K while its last quarter net income were -12,690 K.