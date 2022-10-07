Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) plunged -16.61 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

October 06, 2022, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) trading session started at the price of $63.96, that was -16.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.00 and dropped to $55.03 before settling in for the closing price of $66.29. A 52-week range for ITGR has been $59.18 – $95.73.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.90%. With a float of $32.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.19, operating margin of +11.64, and the pretax margin is +8.27.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Integer Holdings Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 200,736. In this transaction President, Electrochem of this company sold 2,708 shares at a rate of $74.13, taking the stock ownership to the 3,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director sold 3,125 for $81.26, making the entire transaction worth $253,938. This insider now owns 8,228 shares in total.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.96) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +7.61 while generating a return on equity of 7.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.72.

During the past 100 days, Integer Holdings Corporation’s (ITGR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.18 in the near term. At $67.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.24.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) Key Stats

There are 33,123K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.85 billion. As of now, sales total 1,221 M while income totals 96,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 350,080 K while its last quarter net income were 20,840 K.