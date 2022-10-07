Investors finally get a glimpse of On Holding AG (ONON) volume hitting the figure of 1.5 million.

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) stock priced at $17.87, up 0.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.66 and dropped to $17.87 before settling in for the closing price of $17.91. ONON’s price has ranged from $15.90 to $55.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -555.80%. With a float of $175.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.73 million.

In an organization with 1158 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.49%, while institutional ownership is 39.10%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are On Holding AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 23.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.20. However, in the short run, On Holding AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.53. Second resistance stands at $18.99. The third major resistance level sits at $19.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.41. The third support level lies at $16.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.20 billion, the company has a total of 622,301K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 792,780 K while annual income is -186,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 302,050 K while its latest quarter income was 50,900 K.