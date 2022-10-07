Investors must take note of Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) performance last week, which was 2.66%.

On October 06, 2022, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) opened at $67.75, lower -1.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.00 and dropped to $66.70 before settling in for the closing price of $67.90. Price fluctuations for BBY have ranged from $62.42 to $141.97 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.00% at the time writing. With a float of $200.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 105000 workers is very important to gauge.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 131,274. In this transaction President, Best Buy Health of this company sold 1,834 shares at a rate of $71.58, taking the stock ownership to the 21,169 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 126 for $71.58, making the entire transaction worth $9,019. This insider now owns 39,066 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.61) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 173.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

The latest stats from [Best Buy Co. Inc., BBY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.67 million was inferior to 3.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.47. The third major resistance level sits at $68.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.87. The third support level lies at $65.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

There are currently 225,131K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 51,761 M according to its annual income of 2,454 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,329 M and its income totaled 306,000 K.