Investors must take note of HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) performance last week, which was 37.08%.

On October 06, 2022, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) opened at $6.30, higher 26.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.74 and dropped to $5.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.53. Price fluctuations for BEAT have ranged from $1.12 to $5.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -301.40% at the time writing. With a float of $5.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5 employees.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HeartBeam Inc. is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -102.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) saw its 5-day average volume 9.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 82.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.58 in the near term. At $7.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.35. The third support level lies at $3.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Key Stats

There are currently 7,996K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -4,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,525 K.