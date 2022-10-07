Last month’s performance of -13.63% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is certainly impressive

On October 06, 2022, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) opened at $0.106, higher 23.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.149 and dropped to $0.106 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Price fluctuations for KTRA have ranged from $0.09 to $1.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.80% at the time writing. With a float of $60.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.98 million.

In an organization with 3 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.15 million. That was better than the volume of 2.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1590, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2876. However, in the short run, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1489. Second resistance stands at $0.1705. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1919. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1059, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0845. The third support level lies at $0.0629 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 80,807K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -22,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,446 K.