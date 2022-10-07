Last month’s performance of -15.42% for AutoNation Inc. (AN) is certainly impressive

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $102.87, down -3.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.18 and dropped to $100.06 before settling in for the closing price of $104.94. Over the past 52 weeks, AN has traded in a range of $96.56-$135.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 325.40%. With a float of $45.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.42, operating margin of +7.28, and the pretax margin is +7.00.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of AutoNation Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 12,169,314. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 109,630 shares at a rate of $111.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,764,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 81,105 for $107.62, making the entire transaction worth $8,728,853. This insider now owns 6,874,125 shares in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.22) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +5.31 while generating a return on equity of 48.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 325.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.70% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.27, a number that is poised to hit 6.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

The latest stats from [AutoNation Inc., AN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was superior to 0.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.58.

During the past 100 days, AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $103.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.88. The third major resistance level sits at $107.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.64. The third support level lies at $95.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.60 billion has total of 55,984K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,844 M in contrast with the sum of 1,373 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,869 M and last quarter income was 376,300 K.