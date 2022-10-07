Last month’s performance of -42.44% for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is certainly impressive

October 06, 2022, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) trading session started at the price of $6.23, that was -8.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.27 and dropped to $5.62 before settling in for the closing price of $6.31. A 52-week range for ATUS has been $5.52 – $19.43.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 10.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 186.70%. With a float of $205.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.77, operating margin of +25.19, and the pretax margin is +12.94.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altice USA Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Altice USA Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 315,284. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,560 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,323,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $15.54, making the entire transaction worth $77,700. This insider now owns 3,500 shares in total.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +9.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.40% during the next five years compared to 31.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) saw its 5-day average volume 6.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Altice USA Inc.’s (ATUS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.14 in the near term. At $6.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.23. The third support level lies at $4.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Key Stats

There are 454,668K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.61 billion. As of now, sales total 10,091 M while income totals 990,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,463 M while its last quarter net income were 106,170 K.