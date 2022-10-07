Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) to new highs

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.62, soaring 36.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8496 and dropped to $0.5933 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Within the past 52 weeks, CLVR’s price has moved between $0.58 and $7.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.70%. With a float of $36.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 560 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.79, operating margin of -251.72, and the pretax margin is -290.63.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 19.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 1,205. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,170 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 588,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 598 for $1.03, making the entire transaction worth $616. This insider now owns 218,932 shares in total.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -297.42 while generating a return on equity of -54.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Looking closely at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8318, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4073. However, in the short run, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9152. Second resistance stands at $1.0105. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1715. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6589, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4979. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4026.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.41 million based on 43,013K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,370 K and income totals -45,730 K. The company made 4,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.