Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing InMode Ltd. (INMD) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock priced at $31.91. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.76 and dropped to $31.75 before settling in for the closing price of $31.89. INMD’s price has ranged from $20.60 to $99.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 73.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 115.20%. With a float of $69.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.22 million.

The firm has a total of 362 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.01, operating margin of +46.61, and the pretax margin is +46.99.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of InMode Ltd. is 16.70%, while institutional ownership is 59.90%.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +46.14 while generating a return on equity of 49.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.20% during the next five years compared to 225.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are InMode Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of InMode Ltd. (INMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [InMode Ltd., INMD], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, InMode Ltd.’s (INMD) raw stochastic average was set at 61.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.14. The third major resistance level sits at $33.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.50.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.61 billion, the company has a total of 83,241K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 357,570 K while annual income is 164,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 113,550 K while its latest quarter income was 44,050 K.