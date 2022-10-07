Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) stock priced at $69.63, up 1.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.5799 and dropped to $69.0603 before settling in for the closing price of $69.50. ON’s price has ranged from $41.88 to $76.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 306.80%. With a float of $431.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of +20.38, and the pretax margin is +17.18.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 341,250. In this transaction EVP & GM, PSG of this company sold 4,550 shares at a rate of $75.00, taking the stock ownership to the 162,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s EVP & GM, PSG sold 2,813 for $70.00, making the entire transaction worth $196,910. This insider now owns 167,341 shares in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.98 while generating a return on equity of 24.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.21% during the next five years compared to 39.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ON Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Looking closely at ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON), its last 5-days average volume was 6.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) raw stochastic average was set at 79.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.85. However, in the short run, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.53. Second resistance stands at $72.82. The third major resistance level sits at $74.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.49.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.73 billion, the company has a total of 433,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,740 M while annual income is 1,010 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,085 M while its latest quarter income was 455,800 K.