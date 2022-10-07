LFLY (Leafly Holdings Inc.) climbed 19.81 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 06, 2022, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) opened at $0.6825, higher 19.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.645 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Price fluctuations for LFLY have ranged from $0.67 to $11.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -210.10% at the time writing. With a float of $28.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 250 employees.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 22.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 110,074. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 81,585 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,786,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 29,159 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $41,718. This insider now owns 3,868,444 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -210.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Looking closely at Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9437, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.4618. However, in the short run, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8935. Second resistance stands at $0.9742. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0985. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6885, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5642. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4835.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

There are currently 39,884K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -5,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,050 K and its income totaled 14,760 K.