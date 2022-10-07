LU (Lufax Holding Ltd) dropped -3.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $2.47, down -3.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.51 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Over the past 52 weeks, LU has traded in a range of $2.44-$7.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.60%. With a float of $2.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

The firm has a total of 92380 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 16.90%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lufax Holding Ltd, LU], we can find that recorded value of 12.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 0.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.57. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.16.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.40 billion has total of 2,285,813K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,584 M in contrast with the sum of 2,605 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,282 M and last quarter income was 434,300 K.